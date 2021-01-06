InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upgraded InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Ci Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InflaRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 63.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 238,838 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in InflaRx by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $9,609,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in InflaRx by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

