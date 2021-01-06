Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Shares Gap Up to $3.06

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $3.64. Impac Mortgage shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.46.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 18,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $27,315.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 33,997 shares of company stock valued at $49,546 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Impac Mortgage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Impac Mortgage worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

