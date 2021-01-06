Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 30,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 29,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Immuron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

