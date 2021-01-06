imbrex (REX) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $179,562.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, imbrex has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00319530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,027.20 or 0.02980250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

