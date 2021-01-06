Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $333.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $375.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,074. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.45 and a 200-day moving average of $342.78.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,493 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

