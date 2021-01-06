Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded at UBS Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $232.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $211.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $203.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.60. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

