IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.57.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.
In other news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 111,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,410. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $110,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,050 shares of company stock worth $318,884 in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of IGMS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.54. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,770. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67 and a beta of -1.18.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.
Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.