IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 111,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,410. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $110,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,050 shares of company stock worth $318,884 in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $317,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGMS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.54. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,770. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67 and a beta of -1.18.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

