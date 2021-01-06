iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.39), with a volume of 95143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($4.26).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 49.40 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a yield of 14.7%. This is an increase from iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L)’s previous dividend of $5.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 56.68%.

Get iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £665.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 282.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, anti-money laundering and KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.