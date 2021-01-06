Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several research firms have commented on INVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

INVE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

