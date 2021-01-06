ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Sells $2,442,025.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, December 4th, Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $219.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,591. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 169.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,958,000 after buying an additional 119,393 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,338,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $10,502,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

