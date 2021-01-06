ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICL Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of ICL Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.18. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 209.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,698 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,760 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ICL Group by 367.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 82.6% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,459 shares during the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

