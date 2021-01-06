I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.28

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.28 and last traded at $48.83, with a volume of 1400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.84.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,551,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth $4,767,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.