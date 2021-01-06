Huw M. Nash Sells 5,700 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $336,129.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huw M. Nash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Huw M. Nash sold 32 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $1,828.48.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 173,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $363,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 122,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after acquiring an additional 482,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $245,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

