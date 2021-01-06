Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Shares of HCM opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Hutchison China MediTech has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
