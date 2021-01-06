Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of HCM opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Hutchison China MediTech has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

