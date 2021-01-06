Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

