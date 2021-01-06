Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.
NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $14.86.
In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
