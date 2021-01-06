Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSSY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.36.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $622.98 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.