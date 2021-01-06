Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 163.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 245,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 119,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.