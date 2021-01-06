Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,716,000 after acquiring an additional 218,965 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,394,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,689,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 180,286 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

