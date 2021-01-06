Huami (NYSE:HMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Huami (NYSE:HMI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

HMI stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.33. 440,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,320. The company has a market cap of $817.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.05. Huami has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Huami by 3,764.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Huami by 54.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huami by 1,246.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huami in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Huami by 37.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

