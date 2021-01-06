Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading Down 8.4%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares fell 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.30. 4,417,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,842,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Hoth Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

