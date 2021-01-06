Horizen Market Capitalization Hits $144.75 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Horizen has a market cap of $144.75 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $13.63 or 0.00040240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, BiteBTC, Binance and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00175162 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,621,762 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, COSS, Upbit, Graviex, OKEx, BiteBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

