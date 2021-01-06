Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

HMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

HMN stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $133,660.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $140,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,334 shares of company stock valued at $393,150. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,263,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,617,000 after purchasing an additional 225,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,768,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after buying an additional 207,584 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 23.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 869,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,045,000 after buying an additional 167,099 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4,949.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 114,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,089,000 after acquiring an additional 96,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

