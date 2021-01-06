Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) (LON:HONY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) (LON:HONY) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 941 ($12.29) and last traded at GBX 941 ($12.29). 7,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 5,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 952.50 ($12.44).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 946.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 862.67.

Get Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.14%.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.