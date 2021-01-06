Honest Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,128.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Honest token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a market cap of $647,741.94 and approximately $2,128.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00118264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00246880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.21 or 0.00514498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00049836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00250785 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017110 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.