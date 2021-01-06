Homeros Trading 59.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Homeros has traded 59.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $144.84 million and approximately $962,284.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00028362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00118703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00253531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00509068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00252759 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

