Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) Insider Stephen Burns Sells 175,759 Shares

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) insider Stephen Burns sold 175,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65), for a total value of £356,790.77 ($466,149.43).

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 191.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.81. The company has a market cap of £321.30 million and a PE ratio of 226.67. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317 ($4.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

