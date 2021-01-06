Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

NYSE:HEP opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

