HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.73. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 2,318,434 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$929.85 million and a P/E ratio of 59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.21.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

