Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.49. 1,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.42. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

