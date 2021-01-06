High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.83

High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and traded as high as $32.18. High Yield ETF shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 7,843 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLD. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of High Yield ETF by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.