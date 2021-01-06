HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of HF Foods Group stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.68. HF Foods Group has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.92 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.
HF Foods Group Company Profile
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.
