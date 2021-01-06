HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of HF Foods Group stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.68. HF Foods Group has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.92 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFFG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in HF Foods Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in HF Foods Group by 155.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

