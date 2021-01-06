Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729,828 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $79,916,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,658 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after buying an additional 5,370,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,118,000 after buying an additional 2,497,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488,168. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

