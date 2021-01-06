Herc (NYSE:HRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.34

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.34 and last traded at $70.26, with a volume of 1121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Herc by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

