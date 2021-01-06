Herbalife Nutrition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,342 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,116% compared to the average volume of 135 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of HLF stock opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.11. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Edi Hienrich sold 9,416 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $469,670.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,504,202 shares of company stock worth $600,856,816 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.