Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.13. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 4,542 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on HEPA shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $19.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). Research analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

