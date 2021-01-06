Henrietta Baldock Buys 855 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.40 ($2,993.73).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Henrietta Baldock purchased 904 shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,287.12 ($2,988.14).

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock opened at GBX 258.30 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £15.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 320.50 ($4.19). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 258.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 221.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.