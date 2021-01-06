Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.00

Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89), with a volume of 2060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.80).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.75 million and a P/E ratio of 7.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.78.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

