HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.46. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

