Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.89

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.20, a PEG ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,167,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hecla Mining by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 319,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

