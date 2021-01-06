HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,493 shares of company stock worth $1,284,682. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 175,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $5.98 on Friday, hitting $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

