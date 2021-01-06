Head to Head Review: (BIOX) vs. Its Peers

(NYSE: BIOX) is one of 8,327 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|$27.40 billion
|$1.61 billion
|12.32
Institutional and Insider Ownership
59.1% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|-738.39%
|-25.22%
|-20.20%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Competitors
|7164
|33475
|43267
|837
|2.45
As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 17.33%.