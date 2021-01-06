Head to Head Comparison: ClearStory Systems (OTCMKTS:CSYS) & Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

ClearStory Systems (OTCMKTS:CSYS) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearStory Systems and Unisys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearStory Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unisys $2.95 billion 0.43 -$17.20 million N/A N/A

ClearStory Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unisys.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ClearStory Systems and Unisys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearStory Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Unisys 0 1 1 0 2.50

Unisys has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.13%. Given Unisys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than ClearStory Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ClearStory Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Unisys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ClearStory Systems and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearStory Systems N/A N/A N/A Unisys 37.20% -9.91% 2.69%

Summary

Unisys beats ClearStory Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearStory Systems

ClearStory Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset management and enterprise content management solutions. The company was founded on December 20, 1989 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products. Its products include Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. This segment also provides industry application products, which allow law enforcement agencies to solve crime and social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; life sciences and healthcare companies manage medical devices; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. The company serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

