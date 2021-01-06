Head to Head Comparison: AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) vs. Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

AppYea has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AppYea and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A Perion Network 2.90% 6.79% 3.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppYea and Perion Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A Perion Network $261.45 million 1.28 $12.89 million $0.49 25.37

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AppYea and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A Perion Network 0 0 4 0 3.00

Perion Network has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than AppYea.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perion Network beats AppYea on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. Its proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. The company's platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, it provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; Smilebox that enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, and collages; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in one place. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

