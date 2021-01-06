Head to Head Comparison: Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and The OLB Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $5.58 billion 0.62 $278.00 million $16.39 4.41 The OLB Group $10.29 million 3.33 N/A N/A N/A

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 6.82% 36.63% 1.99% The OLB Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alliance Data Systems and The OLB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 2 5 8 0 2.40 The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $69.31, indicating a potential downside of 4.14%. The OLB Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.67%. Given The OLB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than Alliance Data Systems.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats The OLB Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The Card Services segment provides receivable financing services comprising underwriting and risk management; processing services, such as new account processing, bill processing, remittance processing, and customer care; and marketing services to private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, home furnishing and hardware, beauty and jewelry, hospitality and travel, and telecommunications. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc. operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omni-channel platform that enables consumers to purchase products and services from Websites of clients across variopus business sectors. In addition, it provides ecommerce development and consulting services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

