Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HJLI stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

