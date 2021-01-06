Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.70

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 1950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLMAF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

