Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
GOF stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $19.59.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
