Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,556. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.52.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
