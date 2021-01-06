Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,556. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.52.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

