Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

Shares of GCG opened at C$26.00 on Wednesday. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$15.26 and a 52 week high of C$28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$721.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.57.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 17,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.05 per share, with a total value of C$453,270.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,270.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

