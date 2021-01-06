Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of OMAB opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $67.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 323,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230,094 shares in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

